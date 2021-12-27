Advertisement

Crews investigating barn fire in Plymouth

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Plymouth on Sunday evening. It happened in the 7000 block of Queen Road and continues to burn close to the midnight hour.

About a month ago, 16 News Now reported two arrests were made behind a string of barn fires in Elkhart County. Joseph Hershberger and his girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, were arrested and charged with counts of arson.

16 News Now remains on scene of the fire in Plymouth and is working to learn additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for the latest updates.

