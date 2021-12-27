Community rallies together after Cassopolis family home catches on fire

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Community members are rallying together to help a Cassopolis family whose home caught on fire the day before Christmas Eve.

“My cousin stays next door in the house and he had tried to call me on Facetime and it didn’t go through because I didn’t have service in the area,” Travis Conner, who owns the home, tells 16 News Now. ”Our neighbor behind us had called and told me my house was on fire.”

On Thursday (Dec. 23) around 3:30 p.m., Conner says he was out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when he learned his home was one fire.

“I pulled up, the fire already out. Looks like the whole back half of the house from the dining room and the kitchen, my son’s play room, the upstairs bedrooms are completely gone,” Conner said.

Conner tells us he is grateful for the support he has received from family members and the community.

“It means the world, not having anything, being able to go to my grandma’s house at the last second, couldn’t ask for anything else— especially my family home just gone. I watched my grandfather in this house. The community is great for me. Them stepping up is great. I couldn’t have asked for anything else,” Conner said.

He adds that community members have already reached out to donate meals and money towards new clothes for his son, Elijah, who lost most of his belongings in the fire.

“Right now, just keep us in your prayers,” Conner said. “I’m just hoping to be able to rebuild our house and keep the family legacy going.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.