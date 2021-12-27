Advertisement

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree disposal for residents

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re not sure what to do with your Christmas tree, the city might just have the answer.

Starting Jan. 3, the city is offering free Christmas tree disposal for residents. All trees must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the same day as your regular trash pick-up.

All lights, ornaments, and metals (e.g. nails or tree stands) must be removed from the tree before pickup. Artificial trees will not be collected.

The program runs through Jan 31. Residents can schedule their pickup online or by calling 311.

