Benton Harbor family continues ‘Christmas Wonderland’ in yard

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s not too late to see some beautiful Christmas lights.

16 Morning News Now stopped by the Carter’s Christmas Wonderland on Monday.

Nick Carter has been decorating for three years, and he plans to expand into the backyard next year.

On the weekends, kids can see the Grinch, Santa and get some candy canes and hot chocolate.

“It puts a smile on my face to lighten their day and make their day, it means the world to me,” Carter said. “It keeps me going. Keeps the batteries charged as they would say.”

The Carter’s Christmas Wonderland turns on around 5 p.m. each evening through the first weekend in January.

