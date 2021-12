(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet Segment.

And today was extra special because we had TWO 2nd Chance Pets: Sprig and Aiden!

Both kittens are three months old. Watch the video above for more information on them!

If you’re interested in adopting Sprig, Aiden, or any other pet, call 574-231-1122 or visit petrefuge.com.

