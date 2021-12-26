Advertisement

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

THE SHELTER’S CATS AND KITTENS GET TOYS ON CHRISTMAS DAY TOO, BUT THEY DON’T HAVE TO RETRIEVE THEM FROM SANTA’S SLEIGH.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a tractor crash in Cass Co.
Driver injured in Cass Co. tractor crash, fire
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
Police looking for POI in Benton Harbor double homicide investigation
New Paris' only UPS driver retires after 39 years
New Paris’ only UPS driver retires after 39 years
A vehicle flips over just near the border between Indiana and Michigan in Niles Township.
Car flips over, utility pole down in Niles
19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal...
19-year-old charged in shooting of SB Saint Joseph High School student

Latest News

Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
Rescue dogs choose Christmas toys from Santa's sleigh
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years
The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put...
Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90