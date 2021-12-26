Advertisement

Light display at Osceola Grace Brethren Church brings crowd this Christmas

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas DeLIGHTS brought out a crowd in Osceola this Christmas evening.

The free drive-thru Christmas light display put on by Osceola Grace Brethren Church had cars lining up.

“We’ve had about one car through every minute so far and uhm. We do this on Christmas, at Christmas time because Christmas is about the birth of Christ and we want to share that story with our community,” said Pam Jewett, Osceola Grace Brethren Church member and volunteer.

The drive-thru display is accompanied by narration that tells the true meaning of Christmas. Along with a Christmas poem that visitors are able to listen to by tuning in to a radio station.

“It only takes about three, four minutes to drive through it and as they drive through they listen to the story on their radio. It’s on a loop and so, they can go through as many times as they want. We had one car go through five times ‘cause the kids loved it so much,” said Jewett.

The Christmas DeLIGHTS display runs through tomorrow night, so that those busy on Christmas still have the opportunity to check it out.

For more information visit: OSCEOLAGRACE.NET

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a tractor crash in Cass Co.
Driver injured in Cass Co. tractor crash, fire
New Paris' only UPS driver retires after 39 years
New Paris’ only UPS driver retires after 39 years
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
Police looking for POI in Benton Harbor double homicide investigation
On Friday, Luminary lights brighten Van Buren Co. for fallen officers on Christmas Eve.
Retired cop honors fallen officers on Christmas Eve with over 400 luminaries
19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal...
19-year-old charged in shooting of SB Saint Joseph High School student

Latest News

Woman hurt in Niles crash
Woman hurt in Niles crash
Foggy Start
ChuckWeather
Benton Harbor police investigating double homicide
Benton Harbor police investigating double homicide
Osceola DeLights
Osceola DeLights