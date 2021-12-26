Light display at Osceola Grace Brethren Church brings crowd this Christmas

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas DeLIGHTS brought out a crowd in Osceola this Christmas evening.

The free drive-thru Christmas light display put on by Osceola Grace Brethren Church had cars lining up.

“We’ve had about one car through every minute so far and uhm. We do this on Christmas, at Christmas time because Christmas is about the birth of Christ and we want to share that story with our community,” said Pam Jewett, Osceola Grace Brethren Church member and volunteer.

The drive-thru display is accompanied by narration that tells the true meaning of Christmas. Along with a Christmas poem that visitors are able to listen to by tuning in to a radio station.

“It only takes about three, four minutes to drive through it and as they drive through they listen to the story on their radio. It’s on a loop and so, they can go through as many times as they want. We had one car go through five times ‘cause the kids loved it so much,” said Jewett.

The Christmas DeLIGHTS display runs through tomorrow night, so that those busy on Christmas still have the opportunity to check it out.

For more information visit: OSCEOLAGRACE.NET

