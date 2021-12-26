Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Active start to the week. Rain, sleet, & snow chances.

Chance of over an inch of water over the next 48 hours. Next system arrives for the New Year’s Holiday in the form of rain and snow showers. Becoming cold with snow chances right after the start of the new year.
WNDU
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY NIGHT: Precipitation chance increases from SW to NE Sunday night. Rain and thunder south of U.S. 6. Areas north of U.S. 6 can expect rain showers with sleet mixing in at times. We are not expecting road impacts from sleet locally. Becoming windy with a few gusts to 40 mph. Lows: near 35 degrees. Wind: ESE 15-30 mph gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Widely scattered morning showers will end by 10 am. Expect pockets of drizzle and fog for part of Monday afternoon. Highs: Near 50 degrees along the Indiana Toll Road. Near 60 degrees south of U.S. 30. Wind: ESE becoming W 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Some locations north of U.S. 6 could briefly see a coating of snow on grass and rooftops. Highs near 40 degrees. Wind ESE 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine. Chance of a snow shower or two Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with pockets of fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FORECAST: Partly cloudy during the day. with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Watching clouds increasing Friday night ahead of our next system arriving just in time to ring in 2022. Rain and snow showers will move in late Friday night into Saturday.

NEW YEAR’S DAY FORECAST: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Depending on the track of this system we could see mainly liquid rain showers if the main low tracks north of Michiana. If the track moves over to just south of Michiana we could be looking at a mostly wet, snow event. We will keep you updated on the potential New Year’s Day system.

LONG RANGE: Becoming colder with highs below freezing and overnight lows in the teens. Snow chances increase over the first week of January.

