Car flips over, utility pole down in Niles

A vehicle flips over just near the border between Indiana and Michigan in Niles.
A vehicle flips over just near the border between Indiana and Michigan in Niles.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident believed to have struck a utility pole in Niles.

The Berrien Co. Sheriff’s is investigating the crash.

It happened close to the Michigan-Indiana state line off S.R. 933 near Joey Armadillo’s.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

The condition of the driver is also unknown.

This story will be updated if we receive any new information on this crash.

