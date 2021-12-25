Advertisement

Police looking for POI in Benton Harbor double homicide investigation

They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a shooting that left two people dead Friday afternoon.(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Police in Benton Harbor are asking for help finding a man they say is involved in a double homicide investigation.

They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a shooting that left two people dead Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 700 block of Buss Street around 3:30 in the afternoon for reports of gunfire in the area.

They found a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead in a car when they arrived at the scene.

The family of the victims is asking to keep their identities anonymous.

If you have any information on the shooting or Carter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Benton Harbor tip line (269-927-0293) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-342-STOP).

