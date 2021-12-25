New Paris’ only UPS driver retires after 39 years

NEW PARIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Known as “George the UPS man,” George Doi has been the only UPS driver in New Paris, Indiana since 1988.

George delivered his last truck of packages before retirement on Christmas Eve.

“It’s kind of exciting you know I’m just ready to move into a different step of my life you know the job’s changed so much, and it’s a lot more work and once you hit sixty, your legs don’t want to go in and out of the truck 200 times a day,” said George.

New Paris residents put out hundreds of signs displayed in yards and window fronts to thank George, while greeting him during his deliveries.

Pets also came out to show their support, like Rizzo, who runs out to meet George every time he delivers a package.

“When the big brown truck comes, like you know that George is coming with and Rizzo’s excitement it’s yeah. We all, the whole community loves George. We’re actually throwing him a retirement party next week so, everybody just loves George,” said Cheryl Erb, New Paris resident and Rizzo’s owner.

At every stop, George was greeted by friendly faces eager to share just how much he will be missed.

“Oh, it’s like a huge family down here. Everybody watches it, you know, out for everybody else. Everybody has each other’s back. You know it’s a really caring community. Everybody cares about each other so, that’s what made it easier, you know. It’s like a big family you know?,” said George.

“It’s not gonna be the same without George, but we’ll give the next driver a chance,” said Erb.

