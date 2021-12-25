Advertisement

Driver injured in Cass Co. tractor crash, fire

Police are investigating a tractor crash in Cass Co.
Police are investigating a tractor crash in Cass Co.(Cass Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a tractor fire in Cass Co.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a tractor crash on Sodaman Rd. in Newberg Township.

When crews arrived, they found a farm tractor that left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, 42-year-old Darrel Martin of Three Rivers, was able to escape the tractor before it caught on fire.

Martin says the tractor gained speed coming down a hill approaching a sharp curve.

He was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

