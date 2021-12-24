Advertisement

South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule

Regular weekday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve, while...
Regular weekday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve, while holiday/weekend schedules will be in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - If you are traveling on the South Shore Line this holiday season, here’s a look at the line’s holiday train schedule.

Regular weekday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve, while holiday/weekend schedules will be in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Alcohol is prohibited on the train after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, teachers can ride for free now through Dec. 29.

For more details just head to the South Shore Line’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Benton Harbor city commissioners approve relief for residents’ water bills
Varner's Greenhouse donated poinsettia flowers to The Brothers of the Holy Cross on Thursday...
Poinsettia flowers donated to The Brothers of Holy Cross
Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank...
Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January
Officers were called to the area of Meadow Lane and Barberry Lane just before 6 p.m.
Man in custody after domestic indicent in South Bend