South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - If you are traveling on the South Shore Line this holiday season, here’s a look at the line’s holiday train schedule.
Regular weekday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve, while holiday/weekend schedules will be in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Alcohol is prohibited on the train after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Meanwhile, teachers can ride for free now through Dec. 29.
For more details just head to the South Shore Line’s website.
