South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule

(WNDU) - If you are traveling on the South Shore Line this holiday season, here’s a look at the line’s holiday train schedule.

Regular weekday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve, while holiday/weekend schedules will be in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Alcohol is prohibited on the train after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, teachers can ride for free now through Dec. 29.

For more details just head to the South Shore Line’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.