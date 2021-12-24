Advertisement

Redistricting maps deadline quickly approaching in St. Joseph County

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the deadline to submit the selected maps quickly approaching, County Council members, as well as members of the community, are hoping that a map can be agreed upon.

The maps that were drawn and submitted by the County Commissioners back in October have had many members of the community questioning the agenda behind the zoning plans, that will lump minorities under one of the three commissioner districts.

Derek Dieter was the only commissioner to vote against the proposed maps, and has made it clear that he believes the community should have been included in zoning plans prior to their proposal.

Now, there are two maps to choose from.

One drawn by the Republican party, and one drawn by the Democratic party.

The County Council is set to meet this upcoming Tuesday to choose which map to submit before the December 31st deadline.

