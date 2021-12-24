Advertisement

Poinsettia flowers donated to The Brothers of Holy Cross

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter might have just started, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gift flowers to others.

Varner’s Greenhouse donated poinsettia flowers to The Brothers of Holy Cross on Thursday afternoon at Andre Place in Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame.

Carla Varner tells 16 News Now while receiving gifts on Christmas is important, giving back and serving others is another part of the holiday.

“Poinsettias are beautiful,” she says. “They’re colorful. They are the Christmas flower, especially for folks living in nursing homes. Just a little extra joy that they’re not able to get out and see the different colors of the season and experience them right where they’re living.”

Varner says The Brothers of the Holy Cross is extra special to their business because a former Brother would shop at the Greenhouse in the past and formed a friendship with her father.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Benton Harbor city commissioners approve relief for residents’ water bills
Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank...
Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January
Officers were called to the area of Meadow Lane and Barberry Lane just before 6 p.m.
Man in custody after stabbing in South Bend
Marcus Freeman is putting his own style on practice before the Irish face Oklahoma State on New...
Freeman makes practices fun with competition