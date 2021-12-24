Poinsettia flowers donated to The Brothers of Holy Cross

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter might have just started, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gift flowers to others.

Varner’s Greenhouse donated poinsettia flowers to The Brothers of Holy Cross on Thursday afternoon at Andre Place in Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame.

Carla Varner tells 16 News Now while receiving gifts on Christmas is important, giving back and serving others is another part of the holiday.

“Poinsettias are beautiful,” she says. “They’re colorful. They are the Christmas flower, especially for folks living in nursing homes. Just a little extra joy that they’re not able to get out and see the different colors of the season and experience them right where they’re living.”

Varner says The Brothers of the Holy Cross is extra special to their business because a former Brother would shop at the Greenhouse in the past and formed a friendship with her father.

