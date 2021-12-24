Advertisement

Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says supply shortages have halted emergency repairs on an eroding Lincolnway riverbank, however the project is set be completed by mid-January.

The repairs are being done on Lincolnway East between Miami Street and Twyckenham Drive. Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank of the St. Joseph River. Crews have spent all week repairing it.

Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank...
Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank of the St. Joseph River.(WNDU)

Matthew Deitchley, the Northwest District Deputy Commissioner with INDOT, says the project was slated to end this week, but had run into supply issues.

“The project on 933 ran into a little bit of a delay,” Deitchley says. “We were hoping to be complete by Christmas. But unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues and getting the equipment we needed, we’re a little behind. So, we’re looking at mid-January probably at the latest that we should be re-opening all those lanes.”

City officials tell 16 News Now that INDOT is deeming it an emergency repair. INDOT says that any residents can call them if they have any questions or concerns at 800-INDOT4U or visit their website at indot4u.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple Michiana closures
The road will be closed for three and a half weeks while the beam that was hit is replaced.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana Toll Road work to close U.S. 35 next week
The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction at Mayflower/Sample intersection begins Tuesday
Traffic Alert: US-30 partial closure