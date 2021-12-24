Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says supply shortages have halted emergency repairs on an eroding Lincolnway riverbank, however the project is set be completed by mid-January.

The repairs are being done on Lincolnway East between Miami Street and Twyckenham Drive. Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank of the St. Joseph River. Crews have spent all week repairing it.

Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank of the St. Joseph River. (WNDU)

Matthew Deitchley, the Northwest District Deputy Commissioner with INDOT, says the project was slated to end this week, but had run into supply issues.

“The project on 933 ran into a little bit of a delay,” Deitchley says. “We were hoping to be complete by Christmas. But unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues and getting the equipment we needed, we’re a little behind. So, we’re looking at mid-January probably at the latest that we should be re-opening all those lanes.”

City officials tell 16 News Now that INDOT is deeming it an emergency repair. INDOT says that any residents can call them if they have any questions or concerns at 800-INDOT4U or visit their website at indot4u.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.