Benton Harbor city commissioners approve relief for residents’ water bills

(WJHG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will soon see a relief on their water bill.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners are expanding its utility assistance program from $300,000 to $1 million. This is to include all city households with active utility accounts.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad says delinquent property tax bills will be reversed and residents who have been on time paying their bills will also receive relief using the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

