Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal...
19-year-old charged in shooting of SB Saint Joseph High School student
Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect Michael Miles, in...
Second suspect charged in Cheers Pub shooting
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Officers were called to the area of Meadow Lane and Barberry Lane just before 6 p.m.
Man in custody after domestic indicent in South Bend

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Redistricting deadlines approaching
Redistricting maps deadline quickly approaching in St. Joseph County
Redistricting deadline quickly approaching in St. Joseph County
Redistricting deadline quickly approaching in St. Joseph County
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate