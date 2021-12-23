St. Joseph County VA Health Care Center to host COVID-19 booster clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) – The St. Joseph County VA Health Care Center in Mishawaka is planning to host a Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can schedule your appointment by calling 800-360-8387 ext. 75113

If you are unable to attend event but would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, please reach out to your PACT team at 1-800-360-8387 Option 2.

Address: 1540 Trinity Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.