St. Joseph County VA Health Care Center to host COVID-19 booster clinic
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) – The St. Joseph County VA Health Care Center in Mishawaka is planning to host a Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
You can schedule your appointment by calling 800-360-8387 ext. 75113
If you are unable to attend event but would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, please reach out to your PACT team at 1-800-360-8387 Option 2.
Address: 1540 Trinity Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545
