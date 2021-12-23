St. Joseph County Council discusses redistricting maps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council holds a public meeting to discuss redistricting maps on Wednesday.

The County Council is challenging the way the County Commissioners drew their maps.

That is because these new maps will impact county council districts.

Many say the biggest concern with the commissioners maps is how the minority population is lumped into one of the three commissioner districts.

“I don’t think it’s equitable. It’s totally changed and there doesn’t seem to be any reason for it,” said Resident Deborah Riley.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter is the only commissioner who voted against the maps.

He said the whole process has been “dysfunctional.”

“We should have never gotten to this position. There should have been public input with both parties working together collectively to make something good for all the voters of St. Joe County,” Dieter said.

“Both parties think they are right. What is right, is what’s fair for every human being,” said a resident.

“It’s turned into a fight of people writing articles...just all the drama that you don’t need in St. Joe County,” Dieter said.

At last check, the County Council plans to move forward with legal action.

“Be real careful if you are going to really try taking this to court...and think of those hundreds of thousands of dollars...what services we could provide to our community members instead of just spending it on lawyers,” said a resident.

The deadline to finish these maps is December 31.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.