Second suspect charged in Cheers Pub shooting

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second suspect is being charged in connection to the deadly shooting at Cheers Pub in Roseland last week.

24-year-old Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect Michael Miles, in the Cheers Pub shooting. Police say she hid the handgun used to kill 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. You can read the probable cause affidavit below:

Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into a fight inside the pub in the early morning hours on Dec. 16. Miles then allegedly pulled out a handgun, firing one shot into the chest of Saenz Jr.

Cheers Pub released a statement saying they would remained closed into this week to allow their employees time to grieve before reopening.

