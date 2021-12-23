Advertisement

Second suspect charged in Cheers Pub shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second suspect is being charged in connection to the deadly shooting at Cheers Pub in Roseland last week.

24-year-old Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect Michael Miles, in the Cheers Pub shooting. Police say she hid the handgun used to kill 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. You can read the probable cause affidavit below:

24-year-old Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect...
24-year-old Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect Michael Miles, in the Cheers Pub shooting. Police say she hid the handgun used to kill 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr.(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into a fight inside the pub in the early morning hours on Dec. 16. Miles then allegedly pulled out a handgun, firing one shot into the chest of Saenz Jr.

Cheers Pub released a statement saying they would remained closed into this week to allow their employees time to grieve before reopening.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
Amber Thomas-Clark is charged with three counts, including assisting suspect Michael Miles, in...
Second suspect charged in Cheers Pub shooting
Chuck Weather
Chuck Weather