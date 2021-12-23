Santa’s Elficers prepare to deliver donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about food and toys headed out to the community this Christmas!

South Bend Police tweeted a video of donations received through the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36′s Santa’s Elficers program.

🎵 Deck the halls... with your donations! 🎶

Our halls are lined with boxes of food and toys set to be delivered this week through the South Bend FOP Lodge #36 Santa's Elficers program! More stories to come... but THANK YOU for helping make the season brighter for our community! pic.twitter.com/myNoa4u54I — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 20, 2021

We told you about the program earlier this month. South Bend Police say the food and toys lining the hall will be delivered this week. They also sent out a big thank you to those who donated.

The Santa’s Elficers program has done this for the past five years.

