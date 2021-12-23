Santa’s Elficers prepare to deliver donations
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about food and toys headed out to the community this Christmas!
South Bend Police tweeted a video of donations received through the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36′s Santa’s Elficers program.
We told you about the program earlier this month. South Bend Police say the food and toys lining the hall will be delivered this week. They also sent out a big thank you to those who donated.
The Santa’s Elficers program has done this for the past five years.
