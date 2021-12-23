Saint Joseph Health System to host upcoming vaccination clinics

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System is hosting two upcoming vaccine clinics for first, second and booster COVID vaccines.

Those older than five years old can receive first and second doses and boosters are available to those over 16 years of age.

You’re encouraged to register for your appointment online at ourshot.in.gov, but walk-in appointments are also welcome. If you have an insurance card, you’re asked to bring it with you.

Vaccine Clinics:

SJHS Pavilion (enter on the north side of the building) – 707 E. Cedar St., South Bend, IN 46617 – Dec. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LifePlex (Pearl Conference Room) – 2855 Miller Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563 – Jan. 3, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.