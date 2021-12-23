Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

(WNDU) - As the number of car catalytic converter thefts continues to rise at an alarming rate, new ways of protecting the valuable car part are being recommended.

Awareness of the issue has increased, however that hasn’t stopped thieves. According to a statistic from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2020 there were 14,433 reported thefts. This number jumped dramatically compared to 2019, when there were just 3,389 reported thefts.

Catalytic converters contain extremely rare materials such as Palladium, Rhodium, and Platinum. All these materials can make a converter worth up to $2,500. The Toyota Prius is one of many sought-after vehicles for thieves as they contain more of the precious materials.

Michael Clayton is the owner of Niles Pro Muffler and Brake in Niles. He says they’ve seen an increase in car repairs related to converter thefts. “All summer, we’ve been repairing vehicles that have come in,” he says. “Some of the vehicles are costing $2,000 to repair them.”

Now that awareness has spread, businesses that once bought converters now make sellers go through a process.

“People can’t just come in randomly and sell converters,” Clayton says. “They have to know where they’re from, what car they’re from. The state says we’ve got to keep converters 15 days after we take them off a car.”

The wait period is only in place for repair shops, but not junkyards where a majority of the stolen parts end up being sold.

As the rate of converter thefts continue, officials are advising drivers to install anti-theft devices. Some devices use a large plate that cover the converter. Others are cage-like and use welded metal wiring.

Clayton has been asked to install the devices, but says the options can be limited depending on the model of the vehicle.

“It’s tough to do something like that underneath a car,” he explained. “There’s brake lines and there’s just nothing really to bolt to underneath a lot of cars.”

Experts recommend that if you decide to install such a device, that you make sure your vehicle is compatible.

If your car is unable to be modified to fit these devices, the South Bend Police Department along with Michiana Crime Stoppers provided 16 News Now with other tips for drivers to prevent theft:

Mark your catalytic converter to help identify it in the event of a theft

Provide information to police regarding suspect(s) or suspect vehicle(s)

If possible, park in well-lit areas

If available, provide surveillance images/video to police in the event of a theft

