Advertisement

Multiple injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

Breaking news coverage
Breaking news coverage
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the Harris County sheriff.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

The sheriff said there have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
With the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr. Cassady touched on how...
Ask Dr. Bob: omicron variant, COVID hospitalizations in Michiana
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Davyon Johnson, 11, was honored for his Dec. 9 actions to help both a choking classmate and a...
Middle schooler saves 2 lives on same day
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Juries for Kimberly Potter, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are deliberating in three...
Verdict watch continues as juries deliberate in 3 major trials
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family