Advertisement

Memorial Hospital reaches 127 percent capacity as COVID-19 patients fill up area hospitals

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re unvaccinated, Dr. Donald Zimmer, an emergency room physician at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, says you’re likely to end up in the ER right beside him.

“I think what’s hardest about this phase right now is that it feels preventable,” Dr. Zimmer says.

And as Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Dale Patterson explains, it’s a phase that is now taking up more space in the emergency room.

“We’re keeping people in emergency room rooms. They wouldn’t normally stay there if they’re staying the hospital,” Dr. Patterson says.

In addition, more unvaccinated patients are being admitted.

“This week at memorial, 14 percent of the patients, when we were at 127 percent capacity, were vaccinated.”

Meaning, the other 86 percent of COVID-19 patients have not received their vaccines.

“Honestly, it seems like the people who have decided they’re not going to get it, they aren’t going to listen to anyone and are not going to get it,” Dr. Patterson says.

It also means that eight out of every ten people who come down with COVID-19 and end up in the hospital, have not received their shots leaving doctors like Dr. Zimmer saying sorry to those who have.

“I’m sorry for how long you had to wait. I’m sorry for seeing you in the hallway or in a room that be necessarily appropriate for your needs,” Dr. Zimmer says.

As tiring as it has been, the rise in hospitalizations also has Dr. Zimmer continuing to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to change that as soon as possible.

“Please get your vaccines, please take care of your loved ones, please stay safe,” Dr. Zimmer says.

Officials advise to keep circles small if you are gathering this weekend or into the new year, especially with anyone who may be unvaccinated or at high risk.

For more information on where you can get your vaccine, you can head to our website and click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
The president of Lakeland hospital says that nearly nine out of every ten Covid-19 patients...
Health officials in Berrien County give update on COVID-19
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads