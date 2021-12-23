Man in custody after stabbing in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a reported stabbing Thursday evening on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to the area of Meadow Lane and Barberry Lane just before 6 p.m.

Police tell 16 News Now that it was the result of a domestic situation. According to police, the husband grabbed and choked his wife, and when she grabbed a knife to defend herself, she ended up cutting him in the finger.

Police say the husband is in custody.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.