Man in custody after stabbing in South Bend
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a reported stabbing Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
Officers were called to the area of Meadow Lane and Barberry Lane just before 6 p.m.
Police tell 16 News Now that it was the result of a domestic situation. According to police, the husband grabbed and choked his wife, and when she grabbed a knife to defend herself, she ended up cutting him in the finger.
Police say the husband is in custody.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.