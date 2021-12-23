Advertisement

Loved ones of woman killed in weekend shooting speak out

By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Emotions and sorrow continue to pour out after two people died early Sunday morning in South Bend during a shooting.

Police are investigating a murder that left 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger and 31-year-old Brandon Smith dead.

ShaeLeigh’s loved ones say they’re still dealing with a lot of pain, less than a week since she passed. They also say there is some comfort knowing those greeting her at heaven’s gates are the ones she’d want to spend eternity with.

These are the people ShaeLeigh could call family, even though they’re not related by blood.

“She was just infectious. She was fun and happy and full of life. You would never know the past that she came from. Abusive relationships and a life back and forth from foster care,” said ShaeLeigh’s ‘second mom’ Erica Weaver.

At 20-years-old, she was expecting her first child, Remington.

Sadly, they only met on tragic terms. Remy died in the womb, and this is one of the only photos of them together.

“She always talked about Remy and talked about everything. She always showed me just everything about Remy. Any trip she would go on, she’d take Remy with her and spread her ashes,” said ShaeLeigh’s close friend Laney McFarland.

Now it’s these women that are only left with memories of ShaeLeigh.

McFarland says she’ll remember her friend at her best, happiest, and most energetic.

All three agree that she’s finally with the family she never had on earth with Remy and Brandon.

“I know in the back of my mind is that she’s where she needs to be. She has a family. She has her daughter, she has Brandon. She has everything that she wants,” McFarland said.

“I can see Remy you know? And then look over and there’s Brandon you know? That’s what she wanted, was a family,” said ShaeLeigh’s close friend Logan Burke.

Burke organized a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements.

There are still no updates and no suspects as far as we know at this time.

