Goshen family decks out home in 150,000 Christmas lights

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are really getting into the Christmas spirit, including the Longacres.

Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their Goshen home for more than 20 years. But it’s a tradition that even goes back to when Dan was a child.

This holiday season, their home has 150,000 Christmas lights. The display includes many pieces hand-crafted by Dan himself.

Mary Kay said it’s touching to hear stories from families who stop to see the lights each year.

“People that have come by for multiple generations or former students of mine,” she said. “Or family friends that come by that say ‘We don’t know what we’d do if we couldn’t come by here on Christmas Eve.’”

The lights turn on at 5:30 each evening through New Year’s Eve.

The Longacre home is located at 1713 S 13th Street in Goshen.

