Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union Pier

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Union Pier.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lakeshore Road.

16 News Now was told people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

At least five different crews responded to the fire. Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of it.

