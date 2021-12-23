Advertisement

Cass County, Ind., Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Madisyn Merrill was last seen at 3:32 Thursday morning in Logansport wearing a black...
Madisyn Merrill was last seen at 3:32 Thursday morning in Logansport wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and light colored tennis shoes.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cass County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Madisyn Merrill.

Madisyn is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with blue eyes and was last seen at 3:32 Thursday morning in Logansport wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and light colored tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

