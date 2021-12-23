Advertisement

Berrien County coronavirus update

By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Experts from Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County health department say they’ve seen an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections over the past two months.

The president of Lakeland hospital says that nearly nine out of every ten Covid-19 patients they’re treating are unvaccinated, and all of their ICU patients and recent deaths are unvaccinated people.

He says new data shows the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines provide longer-lasting immunity and are more effective against new variants than the J&J vaccine.

“For those who got the J&J vaccine, get a booster. And that booster should be with Pfizer or Moderna. That will give you additional protection,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren B. Hamel.

While a new CDC model estimates roughly three-quarters of new coronavirus infections are from the Omicron variant, the strain has yet to be detected in Berrien County.

Lakeland Hospital won’t have to wait for state lab results to find out when the first case arrives because they now have that same technology in-house.

Their labs will be able to tell when Omicron is in Berrien County within a few hours of sampling.

That’s not to minimize the devastating impact the Delta variant is having in Southwest Michigan.

“We’re still seeing young individuals in our emergency department extremely sick with Delta. So it’s not just worrying about Omicron coming, it’s also that we’re still in the middle of a Delta surge,” Dr. Hamel said.

Health experts in Berrien County are asking you to be a little more mindful about rising Covid-19 numbers when gathering for the holiday season.

They suggest thinking about if you’re gathering with relatives who are at higher risk of serious infection.

Also get tested ahead of time, just to be safe that you’re not exposing others to Covid-19.

The county health department’s medical director says these tips are right up there with other holiday safety reminders like buckling your seatbelt and not drinking and driving.

“I think it would be very unwise to say. ‘I’m so over this. I don’t want to do anything. Let’s just get together.’ I don’t think that’s like taking the precautions like putting your seatbelt on when you’re driving or making sure that when you partake in alcohol that someone will be the designated driver,” said Dr. Rex Cabaltica.

