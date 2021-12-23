Benton Harbor city commissioners approve $3.7 million in funding to replace lead water service lines

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners have approved funding to replace lead water service lines amid the city’s water crisis.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say $3.7 million in bonds are coming from federal funds specifically aimed at helping disadvantaged communities replace lead service lines. The money will be used to replace at least 600 lead water service lines in the city.

This comes as residents have been using bottled water for cooking, drinking, and brushing their teeth since October due to high lead levels.

Since then, the state of Michigan has been working to replace the city’s lead pipes in an 18-month time frame.

