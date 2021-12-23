Advertisement

19-year-old charged in shooting of SB Saint Joseph High School student

19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal...
19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal recklessness.(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Justice has finally come for Tyler Brown, the Saint Joseph High School student who was in critical condition from gunshot wounds suffered in October.

19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal recklessness. Attempted murder is a Level 1 felony, which can result in a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years.

Brown was driving with his father at North Johnson Street and Elwood Avenue back on Oct. 7 when he was shot in the head. Medical personnel were able to save Brown’s life.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been linked to a shooting with injuries on Patty Lane that happened on Sept. 20.

Griffin is being held in jail and will remain there until his arraignment and bond hearing on Monday.

