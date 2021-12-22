Wednesday’s Child: Ashton wants to be adopted

(WNDU) - Our Wednesday’s Child segments shine a spotlight on foster children in Indiana and Michigan in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 13-year-old Ashton.

This 8th grader is a good student who is smart and creative. He’s also very nice.

“I care about a lot of people,” said Ashton.

Music is an important part of Ashton’s life. He listens to a very specific kind of music.

“It’s a lot different than the kind of music people normally listen to. It’s Japanese music,” explained Ashton.

Ashton is very close to his older sister and wants to maintain a relationship with her. She introduced him to a computer program that he used to learn how to do coding and drawing.

“I’ve been doing it a lot since then on that same program,” said Ashton. “And I made video games, music, music videos.”

Ashton hopes to be adopted soon. He dreams about what his family will look like.

“A family, what I would want is at least one or two cats. If there’s a dog, I want it to be a Husky or a Pug,” said Ashton.

Ashton’s favorite foods are macaroni and cheese and pizza. If you’d like to learn more about Ashton, click below for links to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

