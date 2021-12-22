Advertisement

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.
Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend need your help finding a missing 39-year-old man.

Anthony Reese was reported missing from the east side of South Bend on Tuesday. Police say he is 5′8 and weighs 250 pounds.

Reese was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants and green Columbia boots. Police say he could be in the Elkhart area, traveling in a 1999 gold Honda Accord.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 574-235-9201.

