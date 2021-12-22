Advertisement

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 food boxes

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos donated 1,000 food boxes to people in need on Tuesday.

Each box included a ham, stuffing, pie, and more.

Food is also being given to groups like the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Feeding America Michigan in Benton Harbor.

“It’s something that our Pokagon Band and our employees really enjoy, and I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community,” says Scott Rice, general manager of Four Winds Casino South Bend. “Especially at this time of the season when not everyone’s as fortunate as everyone else is.”

Rice says this kind of meal distribution has been going on for at least seven years now.

