Officials continue to investigate threat concerning Mishawaka High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The current stage of an investigation into threats made at Mishawaka High School involves search warrants.

Police today issued a written statement to the press saying the threat came through an email to the school administration on Monday, Dec. 20. The high school has been closed ever since.

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were left to take their final exams at home, online.

Parents have received little information about the nature of the threat. “I think this one is real, and I’m very pleased that the Mishawaka Police Department and the school are taking it serious and getting to the bottom of it,” said Marsha Bella, the parent of a junior at Mishawaka high, “We have no clue as to what kind of threat was administered or how, or anything.”

There’s no need to cancel classes at Mishawaka high tomorrow. Thursday marks the beginning of a two-week district-wide holiday break.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 6. “Hope we can return after break, and that they can tell us something soon about what really is going on, like what, you know, what it was,” Bella said.

