Advertisement

Officials continue to investigate threat concerning Mishawaka High School

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The current stage of an investigation into threats made at Mishawaka High School involves search warrants.

Police today issued a written statement to the press saying the threat came through an email to the school administration on Monday, Dec. 20. The high school has been closed ever since.

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were left to take their final exams at home, online.

Parents have received little information about the nature of the threat. “I think this one is real, and I’m very pleased that the Mishawaka Police Department and the school are taking it serious and getting to the bottom of it,” said Marsha Bella, the parent of a junior at Mishawaka high, “We have no clue as to what kind of threat was administered or how, or anything.”

There’s no need to cancel classes at Mishawaka high tomorrow. Thursday marks the beginning of a two-week district-wide holiday break.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 6. “Hope we can return after break, and that they can tell us something soon about what really is going on, like what, you know, what it was,” Bella said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County
Justin Miller
Man pleads guilty in death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case

Latest News

South Shore Line offering free rides to teachers through Dec. 29
The number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the country, including here...
Safety tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The money will be used to replace at least 600 lead water service lines in the city.
Benton Harbor city commissioners approve $3.7 million in funding to replace lead water service lines
16 News Now was told people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Fortunately, no...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union Pier