Mishawaka High School on eLearning for third day due to threat

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School is on eLearning again Wednesday due to a threat. This marks the third day in a row that students learned remotely.

RELATED:

Mishawaka High School on eLearning due to threat

Mishawaka High School on eLearning for second day due to threat

School officials are asking that no students report to the building and that teachers work from home.

This comes as police continue working to determine if the threat is credible or not.

All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open Wednesday for in-person learning.

A number of other school districts across Michiana have also seen threats in recent weeks, some linked to a national TikTok trend.

RELATED:

Student detained in connection with Tippecanoe Valley Schools, Edgewood Middle School threats

Here is the full letter sent to Mishawaka High School families Wednesday morning:

Good morning Mishawaka High School families,

The investigation into the threat concerning Mishawaka High School is still under investigation by the Mishawaka Police Department. As such, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, Wednesday, December 22. No students will report to the building. MHS Teachers will work remotely from home. All other MHS support staff should not report to work unless notified by their direct supervisor.

SCM officials are continuing to work with the Mishawaka Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat and we will communicate with you as we know more.

Again, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, December 21. All assignments will be posted on Canvas by 9:00 AM. Please note this only involves Mishawaka High School. All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open for in-person learning.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.