Last week to see ‘Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights’ at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to see some beautiful holiday lights, head out to Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart!

It’s the last week to see the “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” There are more than a million sparkling lights throughout the gardens.

You can also enjoy holiday music, fire pits, concessions, and a bar.

Now in its fifth year with the holiday lights, Wellfield’s goal is to get bigger and brighter each season.

“It’s a nice, healthy space to be together with family and friends outdoors,” says Eric Garton, executive director at Wellfield Botanic Gardens. “It gets you a little in the holiday spirit when it’s a little chilly.

“But these evenings are just a real special time to see the reflections and get the photos and be creative,” he continued.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The final day to see the lights is Sunday, Dec. 26.

For full details and to buy tickets, just head to their website.

