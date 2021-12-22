Indiana State Police increasing patrols through the holidays

(WNDU) - Indiana State Police is increasing its patrols during the holiday season.

It’s all part of a statewide crackdown against impaired driving.

From now until New Year’s Day, you can expect to see more troopers on the road. They’re on high alert for anyone driving high or drunk.

“We like to be vocal about being out there,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner. “It’s not to surprise people and catch people. It’s to hopefully deter. And, you know, typically people are going to drive pretty decent when they see a car like (ours) that’s in their proximity. We just want people to drive safe, drive sober and wear their seatbelts.”

Every year, more than 10,000 people die in drunk driving crashes in the United States. That’s approximately one person every 52 minutes.

Indiana State Police say they want to make sure the holidays stay a time of joy for every family--not a time of tragedy.

