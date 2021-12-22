How you can help families displaced by Niles apartment fire

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - This past Sunday, the Niles fire department responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of Fort Street just before 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured. However, two dogs and a lizard were killed.

The apartment building was deemed a total loss, which means families of the complex are without a home for the holiday season and are looking into permanent housing elsewhere.

The American Red Cross of Berrien County distributed vouchers for the displaced families. The vouchers can be used at nearby hotels for temporary housing. According to the Niles Police Chief, people have already started using them to book hotel rooms.

All of this is just a temporary solution as former tenants sort things out with their renter’s insurance and find new homes. Niles Fire Captain Don Wise strongly urges people without renter’s insurance to sign up. “You can be fire conscious and making sure your apartment isn’t going to catch fire,” he says. “But when you live in an apartment complex, you end up suffering if your other tenants don’t... that’s why it’s important that you have renter’s insurance, working smoke detectors and at least two ways out of your apartment.”

When the fire crew arrived at the scene, they only found one smoke detector going off, when all of them should have been working to alert tenants. Wise explained that if all smoke detectors were working properly, people would have exited earlier. “These people didn’t even have time to put shoes or a coat on,” he says. “They had to run out of their apartment. The fire spread that quick...you know, if this fire would’ve happened at three in the morning, we could’ve had a totally different outcome on this. We would probably have a loss of lives.”

Wise says that smoke detectors should be placed in common living spaces on every level, in all bedrooms as well as hallways.

Local businesses have chipped in and offered to collect donations for the families.

The Nuggett Downtown Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday. It is open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

Scrapper’s Treasures is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. It’s open 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

C.J.’s Pizza is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. It’s open 4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Families are looking for adult and child sized clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, blankets, pillows and other toiletries.

