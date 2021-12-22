Gov. Whitmer holds first COVID briefing since June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID briefing Tuesday morning for the first time since June.

Officials say we remain at a critical point in the pandemic, as cases remain high, and the omicron variant begins to spread.

Whitmer outlined three goals she wants residents to achieve going forward. They include protecting healthcare workers from becoming overwhelmed, keeping children in school, and allowing businesses to stay home and getting vaccinated.

“I urge you to move forward now,” Whitmer says. “We all see the stories playing out of people who have not been vaccinated who ask to be vaccinated while they are suffering from the impact of COVID.”

More than 6.2 million Michigan residents have gotten the vaccine.

