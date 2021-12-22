First Alert Forecast: No Weather Impacts as Travel Ramps Up Ahead of Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. We are watching for a few flurries early with some sunshine later in the day. The winds will remain from the North and West gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. Highs during the afternoon will reach right around the freezing mark, but the wind chill will remain in the 20s. High of 32.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will remain a bit breezy at times as clouds increase by the morning. Low of 23.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain or snow showers during the morning. Temperatures will rise into the low 40s by the afternoon as the precipitation moves off to the East of Michiana. No accumulation of any kind is expected. High of 41.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing during the afternoon and evening. This will not be a heavy rain and will not impact travel at all. Roads will just be a bit damp in the evening as highs reach near 50 by the late evening. As Santa makes his rounds temperatures fall back into the upper 40s overnight and dry out by Christmas morning. High of 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Temperatures in the 40s during the middle of the day with some rain showers developing in Southern parts of the area by the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the middle 40s but temps will fall into the lower 30s by Sunday morning. High of 45.

LONG RANGE: Much of the week between Christmas and New Year’s is mild. There are a few chances for some rain or snow showers. After New Years it does look like there will be a return of the cold air. Along with that will likely come more chances for wintry weather. We will keep watching this time frame as we head into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 42

Tuesday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.