County Council discusses plans for American Rescue Plan funding

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple departments and non-profits are putting their names in the hat for American Rescue Plan funding.

The St. Joseph County Council held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the matter.

The funding can be used for COVID-related expenses, economic development, and general expenditures if a business lost revenue due to COVID.

The coroner’s office is asking for $380,000 for a morgue, or in their words a coroner’s facility.

“We have requests from a lot of our departments and also a lot of outside entities, a lot of non for profits, such as United Way with their collaborative effort with the Boys & Girls Club,” said President of the St. Joseph County Council Rafael Morton.

The county clerk is asking for roughly $44,000 for a bulletproof glass barrier.

There is another request for $100,000 to clean up the Granger Highway garage site.

So far the county has received $26.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The funding has helped with things like police body cameras and a mental health crisis intervention facility.

The county has $9.8 million left to spend.

“The COVID pandemic has been devastating no matter how you look at it. You are going to always have what I would deem legitimate requests,” Morton said.

The county will reportedly receive another $26.2 million this spring.

The council will vote and decide how to allocate the money after the holidays.

