Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County
Justin Miller
Man pleads guilty in death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
The suit was filed in late October on behalf of three former students.
Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case

Latest News

A simple tool is giving people their lives back.
Medical Moment: Balloon spacer helps rotator cuff injuries
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
The money will be used to replace at least 600 lead water service lines in the city.
Benton Harbor city commissioners approve $3.7 million in funding to replace lead water service lines