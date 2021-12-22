14-year-old follows dream, becomes a chef for a day

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old girl is following her passion for cooking.

Kenzie Hensley has been cooking since she was 7-years-old.

She loves making food for her family, and has even helped with catering at Notre Dame.

On Wednesday night, her dream of being a chef will come true.

She will cook dinner for some close family and friends at Weiss’ Gasthaus in Roseland.

“This is basically like my dream,” Kenzie said. “I always wanted to run a restaurant one day and it came true.”

She will prepare and serve German dishes.

“My teachers are coming and I’m pretty excited about that,” she said.

When Kenzie grows up, she wants to run her own restaurant and work with animals.

