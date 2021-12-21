Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “North Pole” opened its “branch office” in South Bend on Monday.

For the tenth consecutive year, toy store packed with donated gifts opened at the Ronald McDonald House. The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children’s Hospital free of charge.

“We know that the parents don’t typically have time obviously if their child’s admitted to Beacon Children’s Hospital to do the shopping, so we do it for them and even wrap the gifts for them,” says Kierstin Miller, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The gifts come from community and personal donations, as well as businesses.

