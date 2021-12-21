Plymouth man charged with OWI after BAC found to be over three times legal limit

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was booked in jail for driving under the influence after his blood alcohol level was found to be over three times the legal limit.

34-year-old Todd Halsey was pulled over Saturday night in the area of Oak Road and U.S. 6 after police learned he was driving without a valid license. A certified blood test indicated that his blood alcohol level was .253.

Police say Halsey has a history of drunk driving. He had previously been convicted of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Press release from Marshall County Police Department:

On Saturday December 18th 2021 at approximately 8:00 pm, Officer McGuigan of the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department observed a Todd Halsey operating a 2004 Kia passenger car in the area of US 6 and Lapaz. Information was obtained that Todd did not have a valid operators license. A traffic stop of the vehicle was initiated and during the traffic stop it was determined that Todd was operating a vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Todd was transported to the Plymouth hospital where a sample of his blood was collected. The certified blood test indicated that his blood alcohol level was .253. It was also found that Todd had a prior conviction for OWI causing serious bodily injury. He was charged with Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors and lodged for a Level 5 felony charge.

Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.

