Advertisement

Plymouth man charged with OWI after BAC found to be over three times legal limit

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was booked in jail for driving under the influence after his blood alcohol level was found to be over three times the legal limit.

34-year-old Todd Halsey was pulled over Saturday night in the area of Oak Road and U.S. 6 after police learned he was driving without a valid license. A certified blood test indicated that his blood alcohol level was .253.

Police say Halsey has a history of drunk driving. He had previously been convicted of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Press release from Marshall County Police Department:

On Saturday December 18th 2021 at approximately 8:00 pm, Officer McGuigan of the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department observed a Todd Halsey operating a 2004 Kia passenger car in the area of US 6 and Lapaz. Information was obtained that Todd did not have a valid operators license. A traffic stop of the vehicle was initiated and during the traffic stop it was determined that Todd was operating a vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Todd was transported to the Plymouth hospital where a sample of his blood was collected. The certified blood test indicated that his blood alcohol level was .253. It was also found that Todd had a prior conviction for OWI causing serious bodily injury. He was charged with Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors and lodged for a Level 5 felony charge.

Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex

Latest News

The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children's...
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital
400 turkeys and food boxes were distributed Monday.
Holiday food boxes distributed to families in southwest Michigan
The Elkhart County Landfill is reducing its recycling drop-off locations from 15 to five.
Elkhart County Landfill consolidating drop-off recycling sites
It's all part of the Cass County Council On Aging's “Meals on Wheels” program.
Michigan Lt. Governor Gilchrist delivers meals to homebound seniors in Cass County