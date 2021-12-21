Advertisement

Over 2,000 teddy bears delivered to children in 6 Michiana hospitals

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - South Bend International Airport officials delivered over 2,000 stuffed bears to six local hospitals as part of the “Bears in the Air” program.

Not everyone will be home for the holidays, so a big “bear hug” awaits Michiana children who end up spending Christmas in the hospital.

“Well, the idea started in 1997, and it started with a very simple premise of ‘how do you make the community you live in a better place?’” says Mike Daigle from the South Bend International Airport. “You do something good for somebody.”

“We just ran out this last week,” says Carol Walker of St. Joseph Health System. “These are so meaningful. Not only do the kids get a warm welcome when they come into the unit by having them on the bed, but also for some of our patients that are coming in who maybe have had some abuse, and maybe haven’t gotten to the pediatric unit yet. We’re giving them out there.”

Due to supply chain issues, this year’s “Bears in the Air” program has also enlisted some stuffed dogs and bunnies.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide

Latest News

The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children's...
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital
400 turkeys and food boxes were distributed Monday.
Holiday food boxes distributed to families in southwest Michigan
Whether it’s giving out free cups of coffee to teachers before school here in Michiana, taking...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Importin’ Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee
For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the...
MC3 hosts 7th annual Christmas Store to support local families